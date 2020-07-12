A new market put its wares on display Saturday on the lawn of the Blount County Public Library in Maryville.
The Friends Community Market is a community-based market featuring local farms and produce, crafters, artisanal bakers and food crafters, plants and many other vendors from the area. The market sets up at the lawn near the entrance to the library.
Organizers said the market will be held 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Those who are interested in becoming a vendor should follow BCFOL Community Market on facebook or email BCFOLCommMarket@gmail.com.
The library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
