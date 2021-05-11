Maryville’s freshmen city council members this week got up close and personal with one of the area’s most efficient recycling systems: the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Drew Miles and Sarah Herron started what will be a series of Maryville city service tours Tuesday — field trips where staff show off firsthand what and who makes the city tick.
Accompanied by City Manager Greg McClain, Vice Mayor and Councilman Fred Metz, Utilities Director Baron Swafford, Plant Operator David Headrick and Water and Sewer Deputy Director Jessica Cooper, Herron and Miles saw how employees turn murky, frothy wastewater into reusable solids and water that’s very close to drinkable.
A crew of about 15 works in shifts 24/7 to process 40 million gallons a day at the Wheeler Road facility, turning it from swampy sludge to crystal clear water.
Officials were far from grossed out as they toured each stage of the wastewater treatment facility, responding to Headrick’s scientific explanations with questions and exclamations of “Wow!”
Headrick detailed each section’s function in monitoring, purifying, separating and pumping out the water.
The plant serves not only Maryville residents, but also Alcoa and Knox Chapman Utility District customers — about 22,000 all told.
It also produces 700 metric tons of sludge biosolids each year, a nearly odorless, play dough-like material — termed “cake” in a tour handout — that’s rich in nutrients and extremely clean.
As Headrick explained it, the biosolids produced there are double “class A:” By the time it’s heated up to around 140 degrees in piles, it’s already been worked over by a host of microbes, mutating from waste into premium compost.
The plant then gives away the doughy, dark material to Blount residents who use it to feed fields, gardens and lawns. People aren’t shy about picking up the material, Swafford said. It’s hard to keep on the grounds once they get the word out.
“That’s a big deal if you look down the road, 10-20 years,” Swafford explained, adding that many plants don’t process their material to class A levels, an “economic decision” that’s not always the best for the environment.
Instead, some dump the material in landfills. Regulation is making that harder and harder to do, however, and Maryville is already far ahead of the game, officials emphasized.
Maryville’s treatment process is an environmentally friendly, mostly non-chemical process that involves manipulating the oxygen in the water.
The plant is due for a series of upgrades in the coming budget year in what could be millions of dollars in expenditures on machines and processes that will make it both more efficient, ready it for residential and commercial growth, and build in vital backup systems to prepare for the unexpected.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘What are you spending that kind of money out there for?’ And I say, ‘Well, let me tell you,’” Metz said, noting the point of the field trip exercise is to help leaders educate themselves and taxpayers.
“This gives you perspective,” McClain told Miles and Herron at the end of the tour. “It’s unfair of us to ask you to spend (money) on an Autothermal Thermophilic Aerobic Digestion system and you go, ‘Well, what’s that?’”
In turn, Miles and Herron praised city staff and wastewater treatment employees.
“I think we’re blessed to have these employees who truly take their work to heart,” Miles said. “They do it with every ounce of energy they have; they own it.”
Herron agreed, praising the city’s ingenuity, its environmentally mindful process and the fact that a woman — Cooper — is at the helm of many utility operations.
“To me, it’s so encouraging that she’s such a high-ranking employee here,” Herron said. “It’s exciting to see that kind of female leadership in engineering.”
Swafford, who comes before council often to explain needs and operational changes at the plant, said it’s vital to have leaders taking a close look at vital city services.
“It’s very helpful to them for when I come to City Council and say ‘I need this motor that costs $50,000,’ (because) they’ve at least seen one. A little better understanding of what we do is good for them,” he said.
Set to cost $8 million, spending on upgrades at the plant started in fiscal 2021. They’re expected to wrap by fiscal 2022. Alcoa is responsible for 46% and Knox Chapman for 6.4%.
