The U.S. Small Business Administration released data Monday that reveals several Blount businesses each received millions of dollars in COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.
A handful of Blount businesses have received big loans to help retain employees and cover basic operating costs during an economic slowdown that sent many employees home or reduced their hours and pay.
SBA data published online showed some of the local businesses that received the most in PPP loans were companies like Ruby Tuesday, Blackberry Farm and Walters & Mason Retail, each of which received between $5 million and $10 million in loans.
Other entities including Maryville College, Relyant Global, Asbury Inc., Massey Construction and Skier’s Choice received between $2 million and $5 million.
Companies that received between $1 million and $2 million included Kenjo, Holston Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Pronova Solutions, Blount Excavating and Cornerstone of Recovery.
Data broken down into several categories of payment amounts showed around 180 Blount business received more than $150,000 each in loans.
Nearly 1,250 businesses in Maryville, Alcoa, Louisville, Walland, Rockford, Tallassee and Friendsville received those loans, which totaled more than $42 million. The amount businesses received depended on monthly payroll calculations, according to the PPP legislation, a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES — that took effect in April.
Though specific amounts for businesses that got loans up to $150,000 were shown by the SBA data, specific names of businesses in that category were not provided.
However, businesses that received loans for more than $150,000 were named.
PPP loans were designed to help businesses retain employees through periods when many have been furloughed or lost hours. Blount’s data shows businesses reported that the loans helped them keep more than 14,300 employees across Blount County.
Though data gathered from the PPP loan applications revealed little about businesses that received $150,000 or less, owners were given the option to identify their race or ethnicity, gender and veterans status. Most declined to answer.
Across the U.S., the SBA had handed out 4.9 million different loans by July 6 worth more than half a billion dollars, according a press release accompanying the batch of data released Monday. This may only be the first round of information on loans released to the public but time for businesses to secure a loan has not run out.
The deadline to apply has been extended to Aug. 8 after President Trump signed an extension July 4.
“We were happy to see the (PPP) extended to give businesses further opportunity to get funding, especially those that had issues,” Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said in an email to The Daily Times on Tuesday.
Muir explained there is a “feeling” currently that many Blount businesses that qualified got in during the first and second rounds of the loan program. If any were denied, he said, this extension will give them another shot at fixing application issues and ultimately becoming part of the program. Muir also said businesses still trying to secure loans should visit Blount lending institutions, even if they aren’t their primary banks.
“Once they apply, they need to check in regularly with the institution that they applied through to get a status report,” he emailed.
The Blount Partnership has worked rigorously with its members, providing information about the loans, deadlines for application and ways business owners can use the funds effectively in the coming months as economic uncertainty still looms, Muir said.
He advises anyone who wants to weather the coming months responsibly and receive full PPP loan forgiveness to keep good records.
Readers can find the full PPP data for many Blount County cities, towns and unincorporated areas at the following links:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.