New technology at the Blount County jail that replaces face-to-face visitations with video chat malfunctioned last week during its first few days of use.
At least six families went to the jail Feb. 6 to visit their incarcerated loved ones and encountered difficulties when they sat down at the newly-implemented monitors, a woman attempting to visit her son who wished to remain anonymous told The Daily Times.
The monitors, which have corded telephones attached, repeatedly displayed a screen stating that the inmate did not have a scheduled visitation at that time.
But another woman said she had visited her family member at 1 p.m. Thursday for the two months he had been at the Blount County Correctional Facility.
Even so, at 1:45 p.m. she was still bouncing from computer to computer trying in vain to make contact with her loved one who was just yards away.
For a while, no sheriff’s deputies or jail employees were in the lobby of the building to assist the families, and when they arrived, they offered little help, the women said.
“Every one of them said they don’t know anything about the Citi Tele Coin monitors,” one woman said. “They said that they haven’t been told anything about them.”
The switch to digital visitation happened less than a week earlier, Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said, when the jail began using video monitors through Louisiana-based Citi Tele Coin — the same provider of the jail’s telephone services.
“I know it was communicated to inmates to let their family know to try to register at home and create an account, so it would make it easier for them,” Millsaps said.
After getting a deputy’s attention, one inmate’s mother, who drove 45 minutes to the jail, was told to take concerns directly to Citi Tele Coin.
“But whenever I call Citi Tele Coin, they say that they are not over the visitation” she said.
Millsaps said the mishaps are due to the newness of the machines.
“It’s new to us. It’s new to them. It’s new to family members,” he said. “So I imagine there will be growing pains with it.”
He also said a Citi Tele Coin employee will be at the facility next week to help visitors with any troubleshooting.
Millsaps said the decision to move from face-to-face visitation to video visitation was “based on overcrowding and being able to get more inmates to visit with their families.”
The jail, which is 56.9% over-capacity according to a Tennessee Jail Summary Report, has been considering the switch to video visitation for more than two years.
Currently, inmates are able to pay for additional video chats which they can access through a tablet.
The women said they frequently put money on their loved ones’ commissary accounts so they can video chat with loved ones on non-visitation days.
“If you want to pay to do a video chat then you can do that, but the inmate has to be the one to video call you,” one of the women said.
And when it comes to their weekly visits, much of the work is also on the inmate who has to initiate the visit on the tablet.
“None of the inmates know how to set up a visit. We don’t know how to set up a visit and neither do the officers,” the woman said. “And then when you call Citi Tele Coin, none of them even know what you’re talking about.”
