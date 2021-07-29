The Blount County Planning Commission has approved site plans for a second Dollar General store in Friendsville.
The commission voted 9-0 to approve the site plan review.
Blount County Building Commissioner Thomas Lloyd said the county originally received the project from developer JMB Investment Company LLC back in April. Earlier this week, the county granted the developer a building permit, giving it the greenlight to begin construction on the proposed site at 2879 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“As far as the county is concerned, they have basically satisfied all of their requirements,” Lloyd said.
The project will not only include construction on the new store and parking lot, but will require some roadwork as well.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is requiring the developer to improve a turning lane on the westbound side of West Alexander Parkway.
There is currently no projected timeline for when construction will begin or be completed. When asked about the project, Jason Brown, with JMB Investment Company and Schadd Brown Real Estate, refused to comment.
The project comes amid increasing scrutiny on Dollar General and other major dollar store chains.
Dollar stores have exploded in the United States over the past decade. A 2019 report from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) found that since 2011, Dollar General and Dollar Tree — which acquired rival dollar store Family Dollar in 2015 — expanded by more than 10,000 locations, many of which are located in rural communities or low-income urban areas.
Not only does this provide stiff competition for local small businesses, experts found that by building several locations in an area, dollar stores can stave off competition from other major retailers.
The ILSR report found that dollar stores saturate the market in low-income areas “with multiple outlets that can make it nearly impossible for new grocers and other businesses to take root and grow.”
This creates a new host of problems, the report found. Retail experts have pointed out that while dollar stores offer lower prices than major retailers on some items, they rarely offer nutritional food options such as fresh produce and meat.
The ILSR report also found that dollar stores “employ fewer people than the grocery stores they eliminate. Dollar General outlets have a nine-person staff on average, while small independent grocery stores employ an average of 14 people.”
This could be a cause for concern for Blount County. A quick Google search reveals at least 16 established Dollar General locations inside the county line. Three of those stores are within five miles of the site of the new location.
In recent years, some communities have attempted to stop the growing dominance of dollar stores by protesting new locations and even passing legislation to prevent market oversaturation.
In 2017, a Knoxville community rallied against a new Dollar General store being built less than two blocks from an established location.
Brown, whose Schadd Brown Real Estate group was also behind plans for the disputed Knoxville location, said at the time: “We feel like we’re a local company building for a Tennessee company, even though they’re a big company at this point.”
Whether or not the new Friendsville location will face the same kind of resistance remains to be seen.
When asked about concerns that Dollar General is oversaturating Blount County, Planning Commissioner Linda Webb, who voted in favor of the new location, said she “has not heard anything of that nature.”
Dollar General’s corporate headquarters responded to an inquiry about the proposed location: “We strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor, and we believe the addition of each new store would provide numerous economic benefits, among which include the creation of new jobs, generation of additional tax revenue for the community and the affordable accessibility to household essentials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.