Attorneys announced Thursday, Oct. 20 that they had accidentally uncovered new evidence in the case of a Maryville man who is charged with first-degree murder. The announcement was made in a special hearing for Steven Alexander Greene before Judge Tammy Harrington in Blount County Circuit Court.
Greene, who was arrested in February of 2021 and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence after Alcoa Police officers found the body of John Willis, 26, in a Tupelo Way apartment. Willis had been shot multiple times at close range.
Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond told the court he and defense attorney Rick Owens met earlier this month to go through Greene’s car, which is held in the impound lot of the Alcoa Police Department. According to Desmond, who is leading the prosecution, he and Owens found an unopened black duffel bag in the trunk of the vehicle. The bag contained a gaiter mask depicting a clown’s face, a pair of sunglasses and duct tape.
General Desmond called the mask “very evil looking.”
Owens said the presence of the mask is not out of the ordinary, but makes sense given the fact that the car was seized during the pandemic.
“More confusing is that the black duffel was listed as tested for outside blood and somehow was not opened,” he said.
The items have been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.
The purpose of the hearing was to litigate photos to be entered as evidence containing the victim before and after death. Judge Harrington heard testimony from Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, Chief Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson counties, regarding autopsy photos. Alcoa Police Detective Jeff Parsons and TBI Special Agent Denise Woodby also testified regarding crime scene photos. Woodby was specifically brought in to process the crime scene at Parsons’ request, and testified regarding possible details of the shooting. She also said that part of the scene had been affected by a robotic vacuum which had run after the incident.
A total of 56 photos will be entered as exhibit A, while Woodby’s report on the crime scene will be entered as exhibit B.
Judge Harrington ruled against allowing the prosecution to enter its chosen photo of Willis in life, as the submitted photo depicted him with his father and may provoke an emotional response from the jury. The prosecution will need to either crop the photo or submit a different one in the future. The photo will serve as exhibit C.
Due to the addition of new evidence and the time needed to process it as well as scheduling difficulties, Greene’s trial was moved from Nov. 15 to May 8. His next hearing is set for Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.