Some two years on, the economic chaos caused by the pandemic continues to take its toll on Tennessee families that are still struggling to survive. According to the latest statistics from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, 3.3% of the state’s homeowners are more than 90 days delinquent on their mortgage payments. In Blount county, the number is 2.59%.
In order to help those who have fallen behind in their payments due to financial setbacks related to COVID-19, the agency is launching a new federally-funded program known as the Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund. An outgrowth of the American Rescue Plan and administered by THDA, the funding will allow those individuals with specific needs to pay the money they owe and avoid foreclosure.
As a result, THDA will distribute more than $168 million in federal funds beginning Monday, Jan. 10. Those funds were distributed to states according to a formula based on population. Eligible individuals may apply for up to $40,000 per household which can be used to cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance payments, HOA fees and other costs specifically related to their housing demands.
Tennessee homeowners that experienced financial setbacks as a result of the crisis caused by the pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020, and have a household income of less than $119,850 are eligible for the assistance. The hardships may have been the result of unemployment, loss of added income, death of a spouse or co-borrower, or an increase in certain expenses that are directly related to COVID-19.
“I think the rationale is that these are folks who are doing the right things and paying their bills on time,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey told The Daily Times. “And the only reason they're not is because of COVID or the COVID-related economic shutdowns that followed. So this is making them whole. In addition, if they're still in a financial hardship situation after we've caught them up … if they're not able to resume making their payments themselves, we can make those payments for them for up to six more months and give them more time to get back on their feet.”
Perrey added that the funds will go directly to the homeowner’s mortgage provider and not to the individual. However, the money does not have to be repaid.
“This is for folks who are basically current, and regular payers who lost the ability to do that because of something related to COVID,” Perrey said.
Tennessee residents who wish to apply for help from the Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund should visit thda.org/HAF to initiate the application process.
“Keep in mind, not everybody who's delinquent is going to be eligible for the program,” Perrey said. “There is an income limit. The other thing is, not everyone who is behind on their mortgage is behind because of COVID. What what we have found statewide is that today's mortgage delinquency rate is about double what it was before COVID. That tells you that you had a number of people who were behind on their mortgage before COVID, and for reasons that had nothing to do with COVID. This program won't necessarily be helpful to them. The program that we're launching first thing Monday morning is aimed at people who were basically paying regularly on time until COVID impacted their ability to do that. They lost their jobs, lost a big part of their income, maybe a member of the family got ill, or they have very substantial medical bills to cover … any of those kinds of things. COVID-related financial hardship is going to make them eligible for assistance under this program.”
According to its website, THDA is the primary financing agency for the state of Tennessee and is responsible for the administration of various federal and state housing programs. Perrey said that the agency directly services some 30,000 mortgages statewide.
Although it’s not a direct lender, THDA purchases qualified home loans that originate through approximately 150 banks and mortgage companies, while also putting the primary focus on first-time homebuyers. Established in 1973 its aim, according to its website, is “to promote long-term homeownership, promote the manufacturing of affordable housing for low-to-moderate income families, and to bring stability to Tennessee’s residential construction industry … and to help qualify people with rental assistance.”
Perrey said the agency previously launched a pilot program to assist those with loans that the THDA administers directly.
“The federal government allowed us to sort out the program and work out the bugs, just through working with our own portfolio. Now, we're ready to open it up to all eligible borrowers, those whose loans are not THDA loans and are being serviced by other entities. We've already got working agreements with a good number of them. If someone has a mortgage with someone that we don't have an agreement with, we'll reach out and set that up. The servicer is going to be happy to be paid. And I'm sure it'll be a great relief to many homeowners who have been wondering, how do I how do I keep my home? We hope people will apply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.