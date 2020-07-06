Friendsville leaders are assuring residents they’re not going to destroy city markers as they move forward with the New Generation project, an initiative meant to restore and add to the small city’s downtown area.
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, a few relics of Friendsville’s past disappeared from the city center, leading some to worry they were destroyed.
But Friendsville Mayor Andy Lawhorn said that’s not the case. The city has just started the first phase of the New Generation project: an effort to update the city center and make it more welcoming while keeping the small-town atmosphere untouched.
“A lot of people were really upset,” Lawhorn said in a phone interview Monday. “They thought we were throwing all that stuff away.”
The “stuff” includes some mock railroad tracks, scales from the old depot, right-of-way markers and a Christmas tree that used to be on the Homecoming Circle island near the town’s center.
In a statement put out July 2 and during the interview, Lawhorn said these Friendsville historical and community markers have been safely stored elsewhere and eventually will return after new sidewalks go in.
A new parking lot for the project was just completed, according to the city’s statement, which also indicated New Generation can only move forward as quickly as funds allow.
“We’re trying to raise money any way we can so that we don’t have to spend out of the general fund,” Lawhorn said, adding leaders are open to gifts, donations large or small and grants to fund the project.
Once it’s done, the markers will have a new home in a grassy area in front of the pavilion.
Lawhorn said there’s no plan to refurbish those markers while they’re in storage but wants them to stay the same — reminders of the city’s past that don’t look like they were just “bought and put in the ground.”
Leaders say they’ve asked and received feedback from residents on the New Generation initiative, which will spruce up downtown, refurbish the community center and create walking trails, among a list of other goals outlined in the mission statement.
Accessible playground
There’s also a desire to get a playground in the area. Two years ago The Daily Times first reported on New Generation and estimated the playground would cost between $15,000 and $20,000. Monday, Lawhorn said the park Friendsville is dreaming of could cost up to $200,000.
That’s because there’s now an effort to make it an all-inclusive playground, accessible by children with disabilities and the elderly who bring them to play there.
“We got to thinking, if we’re going to do this, let’s dream big and make it something that everybody can use,” Lawhorn said.
So the city is engineering small ways to get the funds: Not only is it selling Friendsville-branded T-shirts and commemorative paver bricks, they’re also hunting for just the right grant and hoping for just the right donor.
Money hasn’t been too much of an issue for the city’s general operations recently.
Though COVID-19 has forced many municipalities to adjust fiscally, Lawhorn said since the virus took hold in Blount County, revenue has gone up from about $12,000 per month to $15,000.
“We’re tickled to death that’s at least maintained,” he said, attributing the fiscal uptick to a simple fact: People have not ventured out of town much, choosing to shop locally instead.
“Everybody I’ve talked said, ‘I can’t tell you last time I went to Kroger. I’ve just go to Dollar General or the convenience store,’” Lawhorn said, adding that although fiscal 2021 is looking good, he’s “ready for 2020 to be over.”
The city’s budget is estimated to be around $300,000 annually and the city is home to almost exactly 900 residents, according to 2019 census estimates.
Sewer project to start in SeptemberNew Generation isn’t the only way Friendsville is looking to change in the near future.
Lawhorn said bids for the long-awaited sewer project will go to bid mid-July. After that, shovels are set to go in the ground by September. Extending the sewer line throughout the city could bring development along U.S. Highway 321 along with service to residents and Friendsville Elementary.
“I don’t think, I know: (The sewer project) is going to be the shot in the arm Friendsville needs,” he said.
