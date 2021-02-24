Geographic Information Systems (GIS) might not sound like something that matters to every Blount Countian.
But it does, and that’s why Blount’s GIS office — staffed by Maryville government but also serving Blount County and Alcoa — recently decided to hire a third employee, a move Maryville City Council approved unanimously in its February meeting.
Ray Boswell recently spoke to The Daily Times about the new hire and the future of local GIS operations. His official title is Blount County GIS manager, a role he’s served in since 2005.
Boswell has worn many hats since local governments first started investing in mapping technology, some of which is published at blountgis.org.
GIS software — which uses geographic science to gather and analyze data — is a major player in Blount’s growth narrative. It’s so major that the office slowly hired employees over the years.
Soon, the staff will be at three.
In 2017, Blount GIS added analyst and programmer Jonathan Riggsbee, doubling Boswell’s one-man army. Today, numerous local departments — from police to city planning to the library — need more efficient ways to manage data that’s constantly growing and changing, part of why Boswell’s department needed another employee.
“There are certain data sets that are more dynamic in nature than others,” Boswell said. “An example of that is parcel information, address points and centerlines or utility data.”
There are government employees in various offices managing those types of data across the county, but Blount County GIS is responsible for developing and orchestrating that information. Over the years, they’ve recognized the increased need for another set of hands.
“It grew to the point that trying to help maintain it and also wear all those hats was a difficult line to walk,” Boswell said. Even with Riggsbee, there are still a lot of “in-the-weeds” tasks that need doing, specifically helping local governments as they adapt to complex and evolving software.
With a new hand on deck, Boswell said he’ll be able to focus more on training so that offices using GIS have basic information in an easy-to-process format.
“We want to teach people to fish. We don’t want to just give them the fish,” Boswell explained.
Because the job application process closed in mid-February, Boswell may soon decide whether to hire someone in the community or from out of the area or state. There were applications from Washington, California and Florida, Boswell noted.
Meanwhile, a new body isn’t the only way Blount’s GIS capabilities are innovating.
One of the “larger-ticket items” Blount GIS recently secured is more aerial photography.
Having updated images makes fieldwork a lot easier for property assessors and numerous other government employees, Boswell said: They can review property data from their desktops before they visit places physically.
That’s where NearMap and EagleView come in, Boswell said. They are companies that provide Blount GIS with multiple three-dimensional Blount County maps each year.
This helps local governments in many ways. One example Boswell noted was the recent land purchases at Robert C. Jackson Parkway. The city of Maryville recently sold about $7 million of land there.
“Originally all we had for that was a CAD (computer-assisted) drawing on top of a field when we wanted to show people what it was,” Boswell said. “But now we’ve actually got an image that shows a finished road. From a visualization perspective, it certainly helps to tell the story.”
Without the tools GIS provided, those land deals might not have been so attractive, he said.
Blount is growing and tools like these may help department leaders address some necessary changes in the coming years.
One of the most important datasets was one local GIS had a part in developing: census information.
The county is expected to grow by thousands when the federal government publishes the information.
That will not happen until early spring to early fall because of COVID-19 delays, the U.S. Census Bureau says.
