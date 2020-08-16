New Hope Child Advocacy Center had to make creative changes to its practices as COVID-19 forced nearly all services online.
New Hope serves as a one-stop resource for child victims of sexual and physical abuse, meaning several entities from law enforcement officers to physicians to therapists work together with victims simultaneously at one location so the amount of trauma victims experience through abuse investigations is limited.
“We’ve never stopped,” Executive Director Tabitha Damron said in a Zoom interview with The Daily Times. “We’ve still been providing for these kiddos.”
The advocacy center never closed because of COVID-19, though it did experience a lull in referrals in April, but after businesses in the county reopened, Damron said New Hope saw a spike in children needing the services.
From January to July, New Hope received 259 referrals for service, Damron said. That number during the same time period last year was 240. Most of the referrals come from the the child abuse hotline, she added.
“Although our numbers were significantly less in April, when everything was shut down, we have seen an increase in referrals over the past few months as people have resumed some of their normal activities,” she emailed.
New Hope operates financially through fundraisers, which have become increasingly difficult in the face of a pandemic.
The advocacy center transformed the Bacon at the Bear fundraiser, originally an event where participants would sample food with Appalachian roots by renowned chefs, into a week-long online auction.
Rather than meeting in person, the center auctioned off a dinner for 12 at Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro, prepared by Dancing Bear Executive Chef Shelley Cooper and The Walnut Kitchen’s executive chef, Alex Gass.
Additionally, Gass, Cooper and Allan Benton of Benton’s Bacon recorded and posted feature videos in which they share their passion for Appalachian history and presented virtual “samplings.”
The event raised more than $19,000 for New Hope.
“I’ve been really impressed that we didn’t cancel,” New Hope Marketing and Events Coordinator Tori Thomas said over Zoom. “I think it’s important that we’re able to change and adapt.”
The center also has received grants from United Way of Blount County, Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee and Thompson Charitable Foundation. This money has helped to move counseling and forensic services online. New Hope also received state personal protective equipment funding.
Through this grant funding, New Hope was able to become the first child advocacy center in the state to enact teleforensics, a practice in which a forensic interviewer interviews a victim virtually. During the interview, a law enforcement officer and a state Child Protective Services investigator observe to obtain information for any potential criminal investigation.
The center also was able to purchase four new laptops for counselors in addition to 10 Chromebooks for clients and their families to check out so they can participate in virtual counseling.
Damron said participating in online counseling actually has been beneficial in some cases, as some children are quicker to open up to counselors through a screen rather than in person. However, moving to virtual has had its setbacks.
“Sometimes it was a little harder,” Damron said. “You get a sense of the energy from the child (in-person).”
New Hope has 12 staff members who have worked together to make the transition into virtual counseling easier. Several put together “therapy bags,” which contain coloring books and crayons as well as other arts and crafts and toys that therapists ask children to use to articulate their feelings during virtual sessions.
Counselors operate on staggered schedules, working in the building only one to two days a week. The rest of the time, staff members work remotely.
Families who don’t participate in virtual counseling and choose to enter the building often wait on the front porch until counselors deem it sanitized and safe enough for them to enter, Damron said.
The only major change to the center’s practices was regarding the medical examinations, which before COVID-19 took place in-house. Now, most of those exams are done at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or local pediatricians’ offices, as New Hope officials and physicians seek to minimize the number of people entering the center.
Another change regarded the center’s abuse prevention tactics. During the pandemic, New Hope employees are unable to facilitate the Stewards for Children training, a course that teaches adults how to identify children suffering from abuse. The course is only in-person and usually attracts a small crowd of participants.
New Hope is attempting to bring back the course. The first training since early March happened Aug. 12 with a small group at Maryville College.
Last month, one employee from New Hope tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined. New Hope employees executed contact tracing, letting everyone who has been in contact with her know of her positive status. No other staff or clients were infected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.