New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center last year served nearly 600 children who suffered from abuse.
New Hope, whose core mission is to ensure all Blount County children have happy and healthy childhoods, serves as a one-stop resource for child victims of sexual and physical abuse. Law enforcement, physicians and therapists work simultaneously with victims at one location to limit the amount of trauma victims experience through abuse investigations.
The children’s advocacy center’s work is year-round, but New Hope spends April — Child Abuse Prevention Month — raising awareness about how to stop child abuse in Blount County.
“When a community comes together, there are studies that show that it really does help prevent child abuse in that community,” New Hope Events and Marketing Coordinator Tori Thomas said. “But it takes awareness. It’s not just about the kids. It’s about the whole family, about taking care of everybody.”
New Hope has several events planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
From 1-9 p.m. Thursday, April 8, children 12 and younger can get free ice cream at Capitol Coffee & Ice Cream in Maryville. New Hope also will pass out blue pinwheels, the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
People throughout the county are encouraged to “plant” their wheels and make “pinwheel gardens” to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Normally, we just hand people a bunch of blue pinwheels, and they plant them however they want,” Thomas said. “This year, we’re giving them nine blue pinwheels and one silver. That symbolizes that one in every 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.”
During 2020 alone, New Hope received 1,124 calls about children potentially being abused. When the advocacy center gets these tips, it turns them over to the state Department of Children’s Services.
Part of the quest to end child abuse in the county means making the county aware of how to spot the abuse as it’s happening. To do this, New Hope is hosting a Stewards of Children training session from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maryville.
Masks are required.
During the session, a New Hope worker educates adults on how to identify and respond to children who have been or are being sexually abused. The class is free and open to the public.
New Hope also will host a virtual internet safety course from 12:15-1:15 p.m. April 27. Lisa Ivey of Street Hope TN, a Powell-based nonprofit that seeks to end child sex trafficking in Tennessee, will facilitate the event.
Parents and caregivers will learn “how to monitor, what techniques to use, any settings that can be put on your computer to help your kiddos,” Thomas said.
The biggest event of the month will be the second annual Heroes for Hope 5K on April 17.
While race day is April 17, participants can run the 5K at any time. Those who want to compete should submit their race times. Winners of each age group will get a $20 gift card to Little River Trading Company in Maryville.
It’s $30 for adults to register and $20 for kids. All proceeds from the 5K will go toward New Hope’s operating budget.
“That money goes back to the everyday items that we need to get our jobs done,” Thomas said.
Last year, Heroes for Hope raised $17,500 for the children’s advocacy center.
Anyone who registers for the race is entered to win one of four door prizes: a customized home gym from Dynabody Gym and Fitness, a child’s bike from Cycology, five personal training sessions from Get Fit Maryville’s Tony Saddy and ON Running Shoes from Boyd Thomas Clothing in Maryville.
The first Heroes for Hope 5K was last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event solely online. This year, it will be a hybrid: Participants can run the race on their own and record their times, or go to the Theater in the Park on the Maryville Green Belt to run the 5K through Maryville.
“You can make it competitive, you can just be in it for the cute soft T-shirt or you can come out on race day and make a whole day and event out of it,” Thomas said.
The New Hope staff will be at the Theater handing out T-shirts for race participants and capes for children.
New Hope also is putting on a concert featuring country duo The Young Fables at Blue Tick Tavern from 6-8 p.m. April 23. Attendees will be asked to pay a $10 cover.
For more information or to register for any of these events, visit blountkids.org/child-abuse-prevention-month.
Raising money is particularly important for New Hope this year, considering their 2020 fundraising efforts hugely were impacted by the pandemic, officials said.
The biggest money-maker for the organization, the annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala, brought in $42,000 in November 2020. New Hope Executive Director Tabitha Damron told The Daily Times that the event usually brings in about $100,000.
But Child Abuse Prevention Month is about more than raising money for New Hope, Thomas said. It’s about reminding everyone that they play a role in helping kids in their communities.
“It does take a community to help prevent child abuse from happening,” Thomas said. “It’s not just one person. It’s not up to an individual. It’s up to all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.