Despite difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center’s 18th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala proved to be a success — helping edge the organization closer to its goal of moving into a new facility by spring.
The gala, which took place virtually from Nov. 2-8, consisted of a social media campaign that showcased the center’s mission and an online auction featuring local items and experiences.
New Hope auctioned off a four-course dinner and overnight stay for two at RT Lodge in Maryville, dinner for four at The Barn at Blackberry Farm, a Rick Barnes autographed basketball, wine from Foothills Wine and Spirits and more.
Proceeds from the auction, which ended up being nearly $10,000, will go toward completing the center’s new facility. The rest of the earned funds, roughly $30,000 from community sponsorships and donations, will go to New Hope’s operational costs.
Because of the sensitive nature of the center’s work, New Hope officials have chosen not to disclose publicly the location of the new building but have stressed the importance of moving into it.
“We just really need the space to be able to create the best environment for those children, so that it doesn’t feel chaotic, so that they’re coming in and it’s peaceful and we’re able to respond and make sure that all the services they need are provided as quickly as possible,” New Hope Executive Director Tabitha Damron said during a Zoom interview with The Daily Times.
New Hope serves as a one-stop resource for child victims of sexual and physical abuse, meaning several entities from law enforcement to physicians to therapists work simultaneously with victims at one location so the amount of trauma victims experience through abuse investigations is limited.
The new facility would add another forensic interview room and more space for therapy services, Damron said.
Changes to service
COVID-19 has presented challenges to the children’s advocacy center’s work while also increasing its workload.
“We had some really high numbers for the month of October,” Damron said. “We believe that is still a lot of those referrals that are continuing to come in from when children were in these situations that they were more vulnerable for abuse.”
When the pandemic hit, New Hope had to transform its in-person counseling to a virtual platform.
To do this, the center purchased four new laptops for counselors and 10 Chromebooks for clients and their families to check out so they can participate in virtual counseling.
New Hope’s 12 staff members worked to make the transition into virtual counseling easier, putting together “therapy bags,” which contain coloring books and crayons as well as other arts and crafts and toys that therapists ask children to use to articulate their feelings during virtual sessions.
Counselors operate on staggered schedules, working in the building only one to two days a week. The rest of the time, staff members work remotely.
Amid coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns, New Hope became the first child advocacy center in the state to enact teleforensics, a practice in which a forensic interviewer interviews a victim virtually. During the interview, a law enforcement officer and a state Child Protective Services investigator observe to obtain information for any potential criminal investigation.
Funding for the center
Many of these changes were accomplishable through grant funding from United Way of Blount County, Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee and Thompson Charitable Foundation in addition to state personal protective equipment funding, Damron said.
While grant-funding helps, New Hope operates mostly through fundraisers, which have become increasingly difficult in the face of a pandemic.
Damron said the Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala usually brings in roughly $100,000. This year, it raised about $42,000 through the auction, sponsorship and donations.
“You can see from going virtual, the impact that that has had,” Damron said. “We’ve kind of had to relook at our goals this year going from in person to virtual and try to set some more realistic goals.”
This deficit can be credited largely to the inability to meet in person, New Hope Board of Directors member Bill Pope said.
“This organization doesn’t get in front of people that often, so when we do, you really cherish those moments, so this was one of those lost opportunities to get out in front of people,” Pope said.
Roughly $140,000 still is needed to pay for the new facility.
To fill the gap, New Hope is selling bricks for $100 to be inscribed and built into the front of the new facility.
“For (the bricks) to just make an impact on those children so they’re walking in and seeing that they’re not alone,” Damron said. “They’re not the only children that’s had to walk through these doors and experience what they’ve experienced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.