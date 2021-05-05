Recent legislation expanded the scope of a state program focused on protecting survivors of abuse and those close to them.
Senate Bill 0885 and companion House Bill 1128, sponsored by Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, and state Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, added on to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s Safe at Home program. The new legislation was signed into law on April 13, Hargett’s office announced in a Wednesday press release.
Created in 2019, the Safe at Home Program provides survivors of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and sexual offenses a substitute address for government purposes.
The process helps prevent abusers or predators from finding the whereabouts of survivors through public records. The substitute addresses also can be used for driver’s licenses and registering to vote.
Through the legislation, the program now allows more individuals, such as a new spouse, adult children who live at home or elderly parents who receive care from the victim, to apply to use the substitute address, further preventing abusers’ access to survivors.
The original law allowed for minor children to be approved to use the substitute address with the survivor, but Hargett’s office since “recognized the need to expand the eligibility requirements of participants,” the release states.
“This program was created to empower Safe at Home participants to continue living their lives as survivors,” Hargett said in the release. “We take our duty to protect all vulnerable Tennesseans very seriously and expanding these eligibility requirements will ensure that any side doors are permanently closed off to abusers and predators attempting to revictimize our Safe at Home survivors.”
