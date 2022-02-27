Manuel “Manny” Leite said moving to Blount County from New England for his new job as library director has been as expected.
Leite and his wife were Smoky Mountain vacationers while living in Massachusetts, so he has some familiarity with the landscape and culture. He said he drives around the county on weekends to get to know the area better.
About five weeks ago, he officially started work as the Blount County Public Library director, around the same time the county saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
However, BCPL operations are steadily trickling back to normal, he and other staff said.
Following the May 2021 resignation of former library Director K.C. Williams and a competitive interview process, Leite was extended a job offer from the library Board of Trustees last October.
“It’s a wonderful place to live,” he said. “I’ve been here for a little over a month, and everyone has been so courteous to me and welcomed me to the area.”
Once his wife moves south at the conclusion of the school year — she’s currently a school teacher — the two will look for a good plot of land, like in Walland or Townsend, to build a home and raise chickens.
He said he wants to get involved with various organizations around the county to become truly invested and understand county complexities, not only as a library director, but as a community member. He did the same in Massachusetts.
As the director of Boyden Public Library in Foxborough, about 40 minutes south of Boston, for six years, Leite said he redeveloped the library’s programming and safely re-opened the building during COVID-19.
“There were so many questions, and there weren’t any answers at that point,” Leite said, referring back to March 2020. “It was still, you know, it was so brand new.”
In April, the country, and Massachusetts, began piecing together plans for a step-by-step, phased opening.
“So, I, in turn, started to create a phased opening for, specifically, the Boyden Library,” he said, “and the final phase would be: everything is open again, services are at 100%.”
Boyden was the first library in that area of Massachusetts to open, he added, and others soon followed by adopting his phase plan.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Leite said. “We had all our shields up. We had hand sanitizer everywhere.”
Public involvement at BCPL hasn’t increased back to what it was in 2019, but it’s heading in that direction.
Leite noted that the community being comfortable to enter the facilities is an important, and wide, step to getting program involvement back to normal.
In January, program attendance more than doubled for youth services, which facilitates the majority of library programming.
“It’s so hard to think about the last two years,” youth services manager Chelsea Tarwater said, “because they kind of just blend together.” Her programs went virtual as soon as possible after the pandemic hit, while the library was closed for two or three months, and she didn’t start in-person programming again until the summer of 2021.
Tarwater said being virtual was a “lifeline” that allowed her to still have a connection with the community, but now she only has one program with a virtual offering, because the public hasn’t generated as much interest.
“I think we’re all more passionate about (programming), and that includes the people coming,” she said. “We’re ready to just get going, and maybe not get back to normal, but get back to something that feels good, and like we’re doing what we are here to do.”
Interim Director Anjanae Brueland, who will officially step back into the role of deputy director at the beginning of March, complemented the staff for being responsive to community requests.
“We have been observing those local (COVID-19) numbers in terms of how we put on programming,” Brueland said, and added that once the public begins asking for more, staff will respond by providing it.
Programming is currently below normal levels for a couple of reasons, she said. Partial implementation of a sustainability plan during the pandemic reduced the number of staff. Also during the pandemic, library operating hours reduced and curbside services were added.
The library will be back to full hours, 69.5 per week, in a few months and with 37 employees instead of 52.
“The past nine months has been a wonderful challenge,” Brueland, who became interim director in May, said, “and I am so excited that Manny is here to shape what the new future of the library is. He brings in a positive and team-oriented feel, and I look forward to seeing what the library becomes under his leadership.”
