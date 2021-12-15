Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty already is hearing from people eager for the state’s new blue “Tri-Star” standard license plates, but they’ll have to wait their turn.
“We cannot start issuing any of the plates until January,” Hasty said. “Before, people could come in early and go ahead and get their plates that were coming out, but we cannot do any early issues this time.”
“People also cannot get their new plate until the month that their renewal comes up,” she said.
You get what you get
A new inventory system also means there will be no searching for a preferred number. The only choice will be whether the plate has “In God We Trust.”
“In the past, people could come up to the window and say ‘I’d like a license plate that has number 777’ and the clerks would dig through boxes until they found a plate like that,” Hasty said. “Well, we cannot do that this time.”
“The numbers on the plate will be automatically assigned according to our inventory. So, when we put in the person’s old plate number and their information pops up, the new plate number will automatically fill in for that person’s vehicle,” she explained. “It’s a matter of what is in the box is coming up next, and that’s what you get.”
The inventory system will help the office maintain accurate records for auditing.
In January 2021 Hasty’s office had 12,571 renewals. She already has received shipments with 6,000 plates including “In God We Trust” and 12,000 without.
Personalized plates still are available through the state website, https://personalizedplates.rev enue.tn.gov/. The state will send personalized plates to coincide with the renewal month, and they can be picked up at the courthouse. With a two-day formal notice they also can be picked up at the clerk’s other locations, Hasty said.
People renewing their registration by mail, online or through a kiosk will have an additional $5 fee for the new plate to be shipped to them. A receipt will show the payment has been made and the renewal is being processed.
The new plates replace the “Green Mountain” design in use since 2006, with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017. State law requires a new design every eight years, if the General Assembly provides funding.
More than 300,000 Tennesseans voted online in September for their choice among four designs, with the winning plate receiving 42% of the votes.
