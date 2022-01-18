The past six years have been critical in the revitalization of Downtown Maryville, while the next six are hoped to more firmly grasp the interest of students, residents and business owners in the area and beyond.
At the start of the year, the Maryville Downtown Association appointed a new chair to serve at the head of the Board of Directors. The new chair, Christy McDonald Slavick, is also the Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at Maryville College. Her job, as defined by Maryville College’s website, is to develop and conceptualize key strategies to advance the college’s goals.
Since the campus is located in downtown’s backyard, Slavick’s appointment to chair the downtown association is an opportunity for her and other board members to find links that can mutually benefit both the college and downtown.
“We want to be that resource and that connector for all the folks who want to see downtown revitalized...” Slavick said, “that advocate and liaison with the city, with businesses, with a partnership, with the college, with tourism ... that place where people can go and get the information that they need.”
MDA is also focusing revitalization efforts on introducing more residences for downtown living. Slavick said emphasizing that downtown Maryville is also a place to live can attract different types of customers for new and current businesses.
Restaurants downtown have been a big success so far.
Three restaurants from downtown Maryville were recently named toa list of the hottest restaurants in Knoxville, Slavick said, the location mislabel initially striking a nerve in her Blount County pride.
“But it just made me realize just how much of an opportunity that we have,” Slavick said, “and we — as a downtown association — we need to kind of be that centralized place for information and resources.”
One topic in the center of discussion is how MDA can expand the interests of downtown to attract locals of the county who may travel to downtown Knoxville for restaurants or a night out.
Next steps
“Now it’s to a point where we’re really looking to kind of take the organization from where it was, and bring it into kind of the new generation of growth,” Slavick said.
For the past six years, Aaron Killian has overseen leadership of the volunteer organization and watched the downtown begin to morph into its potential.
He said last year, six buildings were for sale in downtown Maryville, but five have been purchased and are in the process of renovating.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re taking care of the big picture, that we’re listening to the community,” Killian said. “Because as a board member, you represent the community. That’s why you’re a volunteer, you’re not paid in this position, you’re a representative of your community.”
Downtown Maryville’s appointment as a Tennessee Main Street in 2017 was a goal the Blount Partnership, City of Maryville, MDA and other community volunteers had worked together to achieve, and one that Killian held at the top of the list for MDA achievements thus far.
“Essentially, what it allowed us to do ...” Killian said, “the Main Street designation allowed us to refocus on what we were doing in the community”
TMS uses a four-point approach, Killian continued, “which focuses on design, economic vitality, promotions and organization.” It is also an access point for grants and a network for support.”
Downtown Maryville is currently in the process of branding, which is the first step in the implementation of a “strategic plan,” written with the help of TMA associates.
At the end of last year, MDA board members and other community volunteers met with North Star Place Branding + Marketing to start the process of branding downtown in the hopes that it will attract more people and businesses.
North Star will soon have a complete picture of what brand image best suites the interests of downtown business owners, tourists and county citizens. Then, MDA will take that plan to TMS associates to create a written “strategic plan.”
Slavick said a strategic plan is a list of measurable achievements for success, which will help MDA sort out how to effectively grow downtown Maryville. Her involvement in the plan was one reason the board chose her as the new chair.
“The rest of the board and I and talked about the option of approaching Christy (Slavick) as the next president for the board of directors,” Killian said, “and she had just wrapped her arms around the strategic plan.”
He said Slavick talked to a large assortment of county folks — business owners and citizens — that had any sort of stake in the strategic planning process, and it helped MDA sharpen what they wanted to do.
