The new stretch of greenway in Maryville’s city center is more than just a different route for runners and walkers: It’s the first part of one man’s vision to mold the area’s economic and communal future.
Local property owner James Tomiczek is collaborating with city leaders and business owners to bring a village-style collection of shops and residences to land between Gamble Avenue and West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
He’s calling it a “Greenway Village” and the vision is a laid-back area for shopping, eating and living right along a stretch of tree-lined greenway.
Crews recently made significant headway on that new greenway, which gives pedestrians a new route overlooking Jack Green Park, past the old Kizer & Black law offices and eventually over the parkway at Montvale Road.
Now Tomiczek — who said he envisioned the village project in 2019 — is seeing his idea for a quaint collection of community-oriented businesses come to life.
He’s in no rush to finish the project, but said multiple businesses and individuals have already bought existing buildings and he thinks it will only take four to five years to complete.
It’s a kind of passion project for Tomiczek, and not just because it’s almost literally in his front yard.
He said in an interview Tuesday he wanted to build on the community of togetherness already present in Maryville.
“I want (the village) to become a hub of interaction among the residents of Maryville,” he said, looking over the new portion of greenway in front of his home while his dog stood on the porch behind him. “The greenway is a perfect start to that. I want a lot of energy, activity, talking. I’d love to see more restaurants and bars where you see people seated outdoors and sharing conversation.”
That’s why he’s focused mainly on bringing small eateries and townhouses into the village, right along the new greenway.
Tomiczek was careful to draw a line between the East/West Broadway downtown area and what he wants to achieve south of Gamble Avenue.
“I grew up in Pittsburgh,” he explained. “And in Pittsburgh you have downtown and you had all these smaller sub-downtown areas. They all had their little corner bar and convenience store. So, you had these communities that surrounded the main downtown. Greenway Village kind of serves that sort of purpose.”
But Tomiczek is still looking to make a physical connection to Maryville’s traditional downtown. He’s acquired acreage in the area that could allow for even more greenway connecting the village to West Church Avenue.
That way, he explained, people can park at the municipal parking garage and be within walking distance of the village.
Many lots in the village project’s footprint already have sold. At least seven are still available. And a few already have opened for business, prominently Southern Grace Coffee on Tedford Street whose owner Tomiczek said also purchased and has plans for the old Kizer & Black law offices.
The empty lots for sale are the hill he has to climb now and he said though he’s happy the coffeehouse and Diamondjack Wine Bar already moved into existing buildings, he’s partially open to suggestions.
“I do have a feel in mind, though,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to describe. It’s like when I go to another town. My wife and I like to vacation in small places where we can walk downtown, go to a bar and get a drink. We want to recreate that feeling.”
He said Rosemary Beach — a community in Walton County, Florida, on the Gulf of Mexico — is one of his main inspirations for the village.
He doesn’t want to rush the process of bringing his vision to life, especially as he’s involved in developing more than 20 other townhouses elsewhere close to the city’s center.
But Tomiczek, whose day job is office lead at a Knoxville civil and environmental firm, said he’s excited to help his neighborhood grow. One day, when he retires, he said the dream would be to own a business a stroll away from his house — which used to be his office.
“My plan is to own enough of the buildings and lease them out and then have my own business,” he said. “That way I could wake up, swing over to the coffee shop, swing by the businesses I own, talk to people. It seems like such a nice, peaceful way to live.”
With the new greenway close to completion, that way of living is closer than ever for Tomiczek, who said he was thankful leaders, engineers, planners and public works employees with the city of Maryville — including Kevin Stoltenberg, Angie Luckie, Greg McClain and Jordan Clark — continue to work with him to achieve the village vision.
With housing and business markets that continue to boom in Blount County even during the heat of COVID-19, Tomiczek said the future for everyone who enjoys the city’s downtown looks bright.
An image showing preliminary village designs is available with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
