The new mayor and vice mayor of Alcoa celebrated their historical appointments to the Alcoa Board of Commissioners Saturday. Tanya Martin and Tracey Cooper are the first two women appointed to the highest titles for elected officials in the city of Alcoa.
Once elected by citizens, commissioners vote among themselves to appoint a mayor and vice mayor.
Martin is also the first Black mayor of the city of Alcoa, and one of two who has held the title in the histories of Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County.
Lilli Brown, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — where the event was held, said she and event planners wanted to dress the center up for the occasion.
Brown concluded a series of short speeches, including two from Martin and Cooper.
“It is not just White; it is not just Black; it is not just Hispanic,” Martin said. “It is all of us. It will take all of us to make this city the great city that it’s on its way to becoming. Do you know how many people want to move here?”
She encourages the community to go to Alcoa City Schools Board of Education meetings and city of Alcoa Board of Commissioners meetings.
“Stop complaining about what has happened or didn’t happen and come to the meetings and let your voice be heard,” Martin said.
Cooper emphasized how important investment in children is for the city to have Alcoa High School graduates as strong future leaders.
Her appointment as vice mayor came as a surprise in December, but she said she is excited for the work her, Martin and the other three commissioners will do together.
“We now have five of probably the most diverse commissioners we have ever had in this community,” Cooper said. “But I believe we will work together as a whole commission to do what is best for this city. We’re growing by leaps and bounds.”
