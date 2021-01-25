Developers are investing about $2 million to spruce up Alcoa’s New Midland Plaza in a 2021 reface-meets-redevelopment project, and Alcoa Planning staff is helping pave the way.
Florida-based Commerce Group plans to add multiple new businesses to its South Calderwood Highway property, according to company leaders, so it’s splitting up land into small parcels close to the road and behind the main strip of businesses.
The coming months could see parking lots repaved and restriped, streetlights added and a handful of new businesses announced.
Commerce Group owner Martin O’Boyle told The Daily Times in a phone interview Monday he’s spent millions since acquiring the property in the late 1980s to keep it functioning.
O’Boyle, who flew to Blount on Saturday to survey the project, said more recently his company was intent on upgrading the shopping complex. Then a rash of bankruptcies and COVID-19 hit and Commerce Group pumped the brakes.
But 2021 will be full speed ahead. “We want to hit it all at once,” O’Boyle explained. “In football parlance, you’d call it a ‘blitz.’” He said he hopes a facelift will quickly attract new businesses and give New Midland a boost.
“We invest a lot of money there,” O’Boyle added. “But it’s so big you can’t see it.” He said people may not notice changes at New Midland because they’re incremental: paint jobs, lighting, minor repairs.
Now, he’s bent on making the area a destination shopping spot once again: To that end, his company submitted plat proposals to the city of Alcoa’s planning department.
Staff wasn’t impressed.
Misgivings change overnight
City Planner Jeremy Pearson presented staff notes to planning commissioners Jan. 20 on Commerce Group’s proposed subdividing and redevelopment of 10 lots in the New Midland Plaza footprint.
Planning staff balked at the project and recommended it go back to the drawing board: There were issues with incomplete information on setbacks, landscaping, parking counts and other matters.
Planners wrote pages of recommendations for the plans, most of which were deleted when Commerce Group decided to only deal with five parcels instead of 10.
Though development could happen just off Calderwood Street, staff’s primary concerns dealt with proposed development behind New Midland’s strip of buildings, which O’Boyle said could be used for a flexible range of occupancy.
Notes show staff wanted more time to review the project, saw it as problematic and requested the developer remove it from the Jan. 21 Alcoa City Planning Commission meeting agenda.
That didn’t happen.
New Midland development was the first item on the agenda after Pearson spent the previous 24 hours working with project principals to make major revisions
With reams of text removed from the proposal and several sections added, commissioners unanimously approved preliminary plats.
Pearson garnered praise from Commerce Group developers and commissioners during the meeting, each noting his dedication to solving a “complex” problem and working with them to revise the proposal a day before it passed.
Upgrades could include license branch move
O’Boyle — who said he’s been in the commercial development industry for 50 years and has worked on projects in 46 states — said he has high hopes for New Midland.
Aside from new businesses and a facelift, he also suggested Maryville’s Home Avenue license branch might move there, though state Department of Safety and Homeland Security officials said the deal is not final.
O’Boyle said that even though at least five New Midland businesses recently went bankrupt, many tenants renewed for five to 10 years.
“We want to make it much more inviting because we think we’ve got the product,” O’Boyle said. “We are in a position where we have the best place of all. If you took a straight-down aerial photo, we’re sort of in a bullseye.”
He added that being at the center of local urbanizing traffic and New Midland’s name recognition are what will contribute to the shopping center’s future success.
But Commerce Group will have to build first, and that means a continued close relationship with city leadership.
“I’m very proud of the city of Alcoa and very grateful they have such wonderful people,” O’Boyle said. “Not many planners I deal with are as good as Jeremy Pearson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.