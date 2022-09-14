Months away from opening the largest liquor store in the county, New Midland Plaza land owners have proposed several other changes to enhance the long shopping center.
With a footprint over four times the size of average liquor stores in the area, City Farms Wine and Spirits is 25,000 square feet and will have a designated wine tasting area with tables, a separate cigar shop and a wide selection of alcoholic beverages.
On Wednesday, construction teams continued polishing off work on the inside of the store, and a group of administrative employees sat at a round table to taste test a variety of beverages to order and continue filling empty shelves.
Representative for the plaza’s land owners, Bill Ring, approached Alcoa Board of Commissioners for a third time this year to extend the deadline for the store to open, which is now Nov. 30. Ring has cited complications from the supply chain and other challenges in developing out such a large project.
“I just want to make sure, management wants to make sure that they’re ready,” Ring said during Tuesday’s board meeting, “So when people walk in... they see a ‘wow.’”
The city of Alcoa has been anticipating the tax revenue that will generate from the liquor superstore.
Ring expects the most recent extension will be the last. Not only does Nov. 30 provide an extra cushion beyond the date he expects the store to open, he said it’s important to be open for business during upcoming holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The store’s licensing through the state also expires on Nov. 30.
But the liquor store isn’t the only up and coming plan stakeholders have for the Alcoa shopping center.
Proposed upgrades
The long strip of commercial spaces nearly dissects the city limits of Alcoa and Maryville and is located off a highly commuted route, but it’s the backdrop to a sea of asphalt. Starting earlier in the year, owners of New Midland started conversations with the city of Alcoa for a series of different proposals.
Owners earned a preliminary approval from the Alcoa Planning Commission to build spaces for lease behind the building, add more storage and tie into the greenway.
On Thursday, the planning commission will be voting on another concept that owners proposed to remove unused parking for a large park and update the plaza’s brand. During a planning commission workshop on Wednesday, commissioners said they liked the ideas and would like to see them incorporated in the plaza.
The park is proposed in the middle of the parking lot, in front of New Midland Self Storage. Roughly two and a half acres, it would remove nearly 400 parking spaces from the lot, according to city staff.
And branding would add leaf accents on columns throughout the plaza.
City planner Jeremy Pearson said the concept for the park is a goal for the owners to work toward, and they may need a master plan that lays out all planned upgrades.
Commissioner Vaughn Belcher noted that three years ago, the planning commission saw a proposal for modifying the plaza that wasn’t completed. Belcher also mentioned the plans for the space behind the store, which received a sign off from the planning commission several months ago, haven’t been started yet.
The new proposals are pricey upgrades given the plaza’s acreage and footprint, Ring told The Daily Times. And in the next couple of weeks, a first phase of upgrades is planned to start in the corner where the new liquor store is being built, which includes giving the asphalt more defined road lines and parking stalls.
While he didn’t specify a timeline for the park and branding project, he said that these two upgrades target a theme of the surrounding area: green. He said the owners really like the idea of transforming unused asphalt into a space that can be used to relax or used for additional business.
Although all ideas are preliminary, he said owners like the idea of using the park for different types of events, like car or boat shows and designated evenings for movies or food trucks. While they’re all excited by the possibilities, Ring said discovering how to practically operate will be challenging.
