A new hub for wine, spirits and more is expected to be open for business early next year in New Midland Plaza.
City Farms Wine & Spirits executed a long-term lease in the shopping center and plans to be open by Spring 2022, New Midland Plaza announced to The Daily Times.
The store will be located at 157 N. Calderwood Street, Alcoa, in the plaza, according to a press release. A sign stating City Farms Wine & Spirits is “coming soon” already stretches across the space’s front.
“City Farms Wine & Spirits will be an asset to the greater Blount County area by offering a wide variety of wine, spirits, gift baskets and services including a cigar bar, on-site artisans and other special presentations, an operation “like never before!’” the release states.
The store will also offer educational courses on topics including wine pairing, serving skills and artistic creations, taught by experts who will also be available to answer customers’ questions, according to the release. Designated areas for private wine events and classes are also expected to be available.
“City Farms Wine & Spirits’ purpose is to make the store an experience,” the release states. “Every customer will have an opportunity to learn more about its products and services.”
City Farms Wine & Spirits will be owned and operated by Mothers & Daughters Enterprises LLC, according to the release.
Steve “Slim” Stilts, a local businessman and philanthropist who serves as New Midland Plaza’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, said in the release he’s “excited about being involved with the boundless opportunities awaiting New Midland Plaza in 2022.”
Stilts is known locally as the founder of “SlimFest,” an annual summer party that raises money for “Shop With a Cop,” a holiday event allowing children to shop alongside law enforcement members.
“I’m working with the City of Alcoa, City of Maryville and Blount County government toward creating a series of ongoing special events at the New Midland Plaza throughout the year,” Stilts said in the release. “As we enter 2022, we can assure all of Blount County that “something” will always be happening here at New Midland Plaza.”
