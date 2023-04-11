A new nonprofit in Blount County — Integrated Wellness — will hold its inaugural fundraiser dinner Saturday with a mission to provide affordable mental health services to those in need, including both adults and children.
The event takes place at 5 p.m. on April 15 at The Vineyard Church, 713 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Tickets are $50 and still available on the website, integratedwellnesstn.com.
Board member Shannon Effler said Integrated Wellness was founded in 2022 by Stacia Chaplin, a licensed clinical social worker. President of the board is Dr. Travis Groth, a family medicine physician at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa.
“Integrated Wellness was started out of (The Vineyard) as part of Stacia doing free counseling for people in the community,” Effler said. “The purpose is to provide overall mental, emotional and spiritual counseling and wellness to people at an affordable rate.” She said rates are based on a sliding scale.
This new nonprofit has already been seeing patients. Effler said the fundraiser will allow them to serve more people who are having trouble finding the help they need.
“This is the beginning of something really big,” she said.
The dinner will include testimonials, catered meal and silent auction.
Others on the board in addition to Effler, Stacia Chaplin and Travis Groth include Joel Chaplin, Jennifer Groth, Nathan Strayn, Brooke Strayn, Richard Reimers, Deborah Reimers, Anna Kitko, Melanie Miller, Lynn Chillberg, Audrey Lupisella, Aaron McCarter and Sharon McCarter.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
