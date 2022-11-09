Speed is a critical aspect of care for children with health challenges. Delays can lead to serious medical complications down the road.
As the Blount County community grows, the ability to serve all children with such needs has become a concern for healthcare providers. To accommodate population growth, Blount Memorial Hospital opened a second pediatric rehabilitation facility on Cherokee Heights Drive in west Maryville recently. Four weeks after it opened, hospital officials cut the ribbon on the facility Wednesday morning, November 9.
The new facility represents what Blount Memorial Pediatric Rehabilitation Manager Emily Miller described as a “mini-version” of the hospital’s established pediatric clinic in Alcoa’s Springbrook area.
At about 2,500 square feet, the new location accepts patients ranging from newborns to 21 year-olds, with needs including assistance with feeding, language development and occupational therapy. In addition to the new space, there are eight new employees with various specialties assisting the Maryville clinic’s clients.
In helping patients meet their goals, staff at the clinic facilitate a range of activities. The facility’s clients can take a turn on a swing set to develop self-calming skills, work on communication strategies and paint to improve stress levels. Some children take their first steps at the clinic.
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore said that the push for a new facility began as the Springbrook location’s staff became aware that their pediatric facility was reaching its capacity for patients.
Prior to the new facility’s opening, the waiting list for the Springbrook clinic was significant, Miller said.
“It had got to about 200 people,” she noted.
Naromore said that “it’s a little unusual” for a hospital to maintain two pediatric rehab facilities. But he told The Daily Times that doing so is in line with BMH’s aim to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community. When dealing with children facing urgent developmental challenges, “being able to address it quickly is very important,” he noted.
And while going from recognizing the need for more space to expanding can be a lengthy process, Miller said that the time between those two events was short. A proposal given to the hospital’s board of directors earlier this year led to a June vote approving the expansion. By Aug. 1, work on the new facility was underway.
“That’s one of the easiest decisions we make,” hospital board chair Robert Redwine said of the expansion vote. “The clinic’s a beautiful service to the community.”
‘Four weeks in’
Since it opened for business, Miller marked 129 active patients in the facility’s logbook. The process of transitioning into the new clinic was characterized at first by conversations with clients about the new location; secondly, staff worked to raise awareness of the new location through marketing and outreach efforts.
Four weeks in, she said, the task in front of the staff is moving through the clinic waitlist. As the shift continues, Miller said that she also looks forward to seeing more colorful art added to the clinic’s walls.
“We’ve had a lot of parents be really appreciative of the new location,” Jamie Smith, senior director of Blount Memorial Total Rehabilitation, told The Daily Times. Beyond increasing the speed at which children can access rehab services, the west Maryville location is well positioned for a number of existing clients, she noted, and geography was a factor in determining the second site’s location.
“We wanted to give this convenience to patients,” she said, noting that the area served by the clinic could extend into Monroe and Loudon Counties, as well as west Maryville.
Patients and families at the Alcoa clinic were given the opportunity to shift to the new location. “Some patients were so attached to their therapists that they stayed” Smith noted, but for many, service closer to home simplifies a complex process of treatment and progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.