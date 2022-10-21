Smoky Mountain Roadhouse Investors, LLC is remodeling the building that formerly housed Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa into a Blue Moose Burgers and Wings. This concept image shows the plans to redesign the front entrance.
Site plans for a makeover of the former Texas Roadhouse building off N. Hall Road got the green light from Alcoa Planning Commission Thursday night. A new restaurant will be taking over the space, Blue Moose Burgers and Wings.
The brand has one other restaurant in Pigeon Forge. Described as a family-oriented sports atmosphere, it will complement pending development on the opposite side of N. Hall Road, where Texas Roadhouse now operates. Beside of the new Texas Roadhouse, Kickback Jack’s scored various approvals to build at the beginning of the year and a variety of other businesses are working through development planning.
City officials said in previous meetings that the former Texas Roadhouse building may be used as a medical office, similar to the other types of businesses in the area. But Smoky Mountain Roadhouse Investors, LLC leased the space for a restaurant instead.
Without tearing down the walls and rebuilding, developers are remodeling to keep the building from looking like a second steakhouse. Exterior colors, signage and material will be changed slightly as will the shape of the roof. Some windows will also be removed.
Developers have more plans along N. Hall Road.
Springbrook Farm — Alcoa’s future city center cornered by N. Hall Road, Alcoa Highway and Marconi Boulevard — will add multiple large restaurants, fast food options, a grocery store, an apartment complex, another hotel and a large distillery to the area. Blackhorse Brewery owners are expanding around the brewery with mixed-use developments, and the planning commission also signed off on plans for a new medical office in the empty field beside of Walgreens.
