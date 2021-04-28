All students who expect to attend Maryville City Schools in 2021-22 must complete new student registration or verification for returning students.
MCS opened new student registration Wednesday, April 28, and the same day sent families of currently enrolled students an email with details to complete the verification process through the PowerSchool portal before the last day of this school year, May 20.
On the district website, www.maryville-schools.org, a popup screen will guide families to the pages for kindergarten registration, new student registration and the annual verification for returning students. The same information can be found under the Parents and Students section, under Registration/Verification.
New families also may call their zoned school or district office, 865-982-7121, for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.