The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee fell for the week ending Aug. 8. This is the third week in a row that unemployment claims have dropped.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 10,036 new unemployment claims last week, down from the 11,690 claims filed for the week ending Aug. 1.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic was still building steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 267,711 new claims since March 15. There are 208,810 continued claims.
Tennesseans have been paid $196,897,280 in unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.