The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee decreased for the week ending June 12.
In a report released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 6,112 new unemployment claims last week, down from the 7,841 claims filed for the week ending June 5. There were 51,883 continued claims statewide.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
State residents have filed 1,202,489 new claims since March 15, 2020.
Blount County had 93 initial claims and 628 continued claims for the week ending June 12.
Tennesseans collectively had received $56,652,659 in federal unemployment benefits as of June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.