The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee decreased for the week ending Sept. 5.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 11,706 new unemployment claims last week, down from the 12,035 claims filed for the week ending Aug. 29.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 829,855 new claims since March 15. There are 176,388 continued claims.
Blount County had 131 initial claims and had 2,421 continued claims for the week ending Sept. 5.
Tennesseans collectively were paid $67,475,146 in federal unemployment benefits as of Sept. 5.
