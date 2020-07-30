The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee fell for the week ending July 25. That makes five consecutive weeks in which the number of new claims has alternated between rising and then falling.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 19,461 new unemployment claims last week, down from the 25,794 claims filed for the week ending July 18.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic was still building up steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 759,584 new claims since March 15. There are 242,397 continued claims.
Tennesseans have been paid $246,276,467 in unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
