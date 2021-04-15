The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee increased slightly for the week ending April 10.
In a report released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 10,869 new unemployment claims last week, up from the 10,847 claims filed for the week ending April 3. There were 45,113 continued claims statewide.
The increase in new unemployment claims can be attributed to the benefit year expiring and those who are still unemployed and having to file new claims to continue receiving benefits, said Chris Cannon, agency spokesman.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
State residents have filed 1,130,371 new claims since March 15, 2020.
Blount County had 196 initial claims and 607 continued claims for the week ending April 10.
Tennesseans collectively had received $58,454,907 in federal unemployment benefits as of April 10.
