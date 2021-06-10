The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee increased for the week ending June 5.
In a report released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 7,841 new unemployment claims last week, up from the 6,695 claims filed for the week ending May 29. There were 50,054 continued claims statewide.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
State residents have filed 1,196,377 new claims since March 15, 2020.
Blount County had 89 initial claims and 657 continued claims for the week ending June 5.
Tennesseans collectively had received $62,173,955 in federal unemployment benefits as of June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.