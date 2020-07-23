The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee moved up for the week ending July 18. That makes four consecutive weeks in which the number of new claims has altered between rising and then falling.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 25,794 new unemployment claims last week. The number of new claims has been between 19,900 and 26,000 each of the past eight weeks.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic was still building up steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 740,123 new claims since March 15. There are 243,405 continued claims.
Tennesseans have been paid $392,462,805 in unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
