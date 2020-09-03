The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee increased for the week ending Aug. 29.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 12,035 new unemployment claims last week, up from the 10,988 claims filed for the week ending Aug. 22.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to build steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 818,149 new claims since March 15. There are 184,781 continued claims.
Blount County had 131 initial claims and had 2,527 continued claims as of Aug. 29.
Tennesseans collectively were paid $265,204,629 in federal unemployment benefits as of the ending Aug. 29.
