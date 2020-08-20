The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee increased for the week ending Aug. 15 — the first time claims have risen since the week ending July 4.
In a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 13,806 new unemployment claims last week, up from the 10,036 claims filed for the week ending Aug. 8.
The highest number of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4 as the COVID-19 pandemic was still building steam in the United States.
In all, state residents have filed 795,116 new claims since March 15. There are 204,726 continued claims.
Blount County had 163 initial claims and 2,846 continued claims.
Tennesseans collectively were paid $83,931,078 in federal unemployment benefits during the week ending Aug. 15.
