The denial came down to the cul-de-sacs.
Stretched in both directions from an entryway for a proposed 119 unit townhome community were non-compliant roadways that the Maryville/Regional Planning Commission couldn’t overlook.
Last night, Turner Homes, LLC. requested the planning commission approve a preliminary plat for 119 new attached townhomes off Jett Road.
Land maps show an open 30.5 acres surrounded by houses or other development, and Commissioner Chair Keri Prigmore said complicated grading hurdles are likely to be the reason it’s been left untouched.
While several residents of the area complained about increased traffic and safety, commission member Steve Greene made it clear he believed the only basis for denial was the cul-de-sacs.
Off an entryway from Jett Road, two new right of ways spanning in both directions were proposed to stretch approximately 300 feet over maximum length before rounding into endpoints and allowing vehicles to turn around.
Subdivision regulations state 550 feet is the maximum length for a cul-de-sac roadway. Planning documents state that in order for the preliminary plat to be approved by the planning commission, the developers had to show no practical alternatives existed.
However, the proposed development is using about half the total land area that has already been flattened by previous owners.
The attorney representing the developers said the proposed design was to maintain nature.
Prigmore and other commission members noted that although the steep topography would be more challenging and expensive to develop than the flattened land, they didn’t believe it was impossible.
Another potential solution, Prigmore said, is to shorten the cul-de-sac roadways to comply with statutes, which would mean less residential units.
“It would work if you had less,” Prigmore said. “But I don’t think that’s ever an option for some of our developers to go with less dwellings.”
Developer Stefan Claar with Turner Homes said they are doing 60 less units than the zoning allows and reiterated the reason the property was clustered onto half the acreage was to avoid clearing, grading and essentially “destroying” property.
John Anderson, a Maryville resident, referenced a previous agenda item that one commissioner voted down because he said it was a “slippery slope.”
“This is a cliff,” Anderson said about the Jett Road development. He listed three or four alternative routes that he believed would all be negatively impacted by traffic if the development was approved. Back-ups near Coulter Grove Intermediate School was one.
Commission member Greene said if the proposed development had an alternative access point, traffic and inconveniences wouldn’t be a discussion, and the only issue is the extended cul-de-sac roadways.
Commission member Suzette Donovan told Anderson that the entire city is inconvenienced by traffic, not only the area around the Jett Road development.
As a resident of the area, Prigmore said she felt the development was a big safety and traffic concern. She referenced long lines of cars when Coulter Grove released students.
“This is where my home is,” Prigmore said. “For someone from the city, Jett Road is tight, and there are no sidewalks for our children to walk to catch the bus.”
Donovan echoed Prigmore’s concern. Although Donovan doesn’t live in the area, she said in the past couple of months since she knew of the proposed development, she has traveled the road several times almost every day.
“And there has not been one day where I haven’t almost been run off the road at least once,” Donovan said.
“All it would take is just one person going too fast with the added amount of traffic coming from this new development to take out a child,” she added.
Results of a transportation impact study by AJAX Engineering stated the proposed townhomes were estimated to generate 1,116 trips on average during a weekday once the complex would have been completely built and occupied by 2025.
Study results estimated an extra 63 trips during the morning rush hour and 90 during peak evening travel, which was expected to cause some traffic delay but turning lanes weren’t recommended.
A narrow portion of Jett Road and sharp drainage ditches were two concerns the study recommended to change. In a quarter-mile section from the proposed entrance of the townhome subdivision to Cureton Avenue, the study recommended the road be widened to 18 feet and account for drainage to eliminate the sharp shoulders.
“We understand the concern about Jett Road,” site engineer Chris Sharp of Urban Engineering, Inc. said. “We know it’s narrow. But, you know, that’s what I do for a living.”
The preliminary plat was denied by every commission member except Greene, who abstained.
