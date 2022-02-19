A release from the city of Alcoa states that a new signal light is up and fully operational at the intersection of the Alcoa Highway northbound ramp and Tesla Boulevard.
The intersection will no longer function as a four-way stop, and all signage has been removed.
Another signal by the new apartments off Middlesettlements Road, Vintage Hunters Crossing, is fully operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.