The city of Alcoa announced Friday that new traffic signals will be installed on West Bessemer and North Calderwood streets next week.
Work will begin Monday, Oct. 26, and is expected to last one day. There will be lane closures form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motorists are asked to exercise care and allow for extra travel time through this area.
