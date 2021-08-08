The northbound section of U.S. Highway 129 near where it merges with Hall Road will be closed to a single lane for more than a month, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the city of Alcoa.
The city of Alcoa is stressing the importance of this work as it will affect northbound commutes.
The closure starts on northbound U.S. 129 just north of the area where O’Charley’s Restaurant is located, near the Hall Road overpass, and continues until the highway merges with Hall Road.
It will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and last through the end of September, the news release stated.
“The city of Alcoa advises that those traveling on this section of highway be aware of shifting traffic patterns that may impact the intersections and on-ramps along U.S. 129 northbound,” the release stated.
Motorists should use caution, especially since other TDOT work in the area near the airport is also ongoing.
