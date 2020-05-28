The number of new unemployment claims filed by Tennesseans decreased for the seventh consecutive week, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
State residents filed 26,041 new claims in the week ending May 23. That is down from the 28,692 filed the previous week.
The peak of new claims was 116,141 for the week ending April 4. That decreased to 74,772 claims the following week and to 68,968 claims the week after that.
The number of new claims filed for the week ending March 14 — the final week before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the country on a large scale — was 2,702.
According to the data, there are 310,126 continued claims. Total federal payments to 333,063 claims have totaled more than $375 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.