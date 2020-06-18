For the 10th consecutive week, the number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped from the number reported the previous week.
According to data published by the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development, Tennessee residents filed 19,925 new unemployment claims during the week of June 13. That is down from the 21,417 that were reported the week before.
The state reached its peak during the week ending April 4 when 116,141 new claims were reported. There were 74,772 new claims the following week and 68,968 new claims the week after that.
In all, residents have filed 622,644 new unemployment claims since the week ending March 14, when the COVID-19 pandemic first took a strong hold on the country.
There are 280,593 continued claims, and 300,324 claims have been paid a total of $291 million.
