The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped for the ninth consecutive week as the workforce continues to climb slowly out of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data published by the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development, Tennessee residents filed 21,417 new unemployment claims during the week ending June 6. That is down from the 22,784 that were reported the week before.
The state reached its peak during the week ending April 4 when 116,141 new claims were reported. There were 74,772 new claims the week after that and 68,968 new claims the following week.
In all, residents have filed 602,822 new unemployment claims since the week ending March 14.
There are 292,234 continued claims, and 309,728 claims have been paid a total of $288,185,524.
