New unemployment claims in Tennessee continued to rise last week, albeit at a much slower pace than early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported 25,843 new claims filed during the week ending July 4. That is up from 22,256 new claims filed the previous week and 21,155 new claims the week before that.
The three-week run of increased new claims follows a 10-week stretch in which the number of new claims decreased.
The beginning of that stretch saw state residents file 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4. The stretch stopped with the week ending June 13, during which 19,925 new claims were filed.
Since March 15, a total of 691,898 new claims have been filed with 275,421 of those paid by the federal government. The amount paid to those claims is $260,779,300.
