The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee has increased after 10 consecutive weeks of decline.
According to data published by the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development on June 25, Tennessee residents filed 21,155 new unemployment claims during the week ending June 20. That is up from the 19,925 that were reported the week before.
Blount County is reporting 215 new claims and 4,372 continued claims.
The state reached its peak during the week ending April 4 when 116,141 new claims were reported. There were 74,772 new claims the week after that and 68,968 new claims the following week.
In all, residents have filed 643,799 new unemployment claims since the week ending March 14.
There are 266,596 continued claims, and 294,363 claims have been paid a total of $298,597,211.
