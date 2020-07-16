The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee took a dip last week following a three-week run of small increases.
State residents filed 22,431 new claims during the week ending July 11. That is down from the 25,483 new claims they filed the previous week, according to a report released by the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
Despite the decrease, the number of new claims remains sky high compared to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began in full force.
Tennesseans filed 2,702 new claims during the week ending March 14, but that number rose to 39,096 the following week. There were 94,492 new claims filed during the week ending March 28 and 116,141 new claims filed the week after that.
The lowest number of new claims was 19,925 during the week ending June 13.
In all, state residents have filed 714,329 new unemployment claims since March 15. A total of 269,527 claims have been paid a combined $254 million.
