The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee ticked up again for the second week in a row following 10 consecutive weeks of decline.
According to data published by the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development, Tennessee residents filed 22,256 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 27. That is up from the 21,155 new claims filed during the week ending June 20.
The 10-week streak of decreases ended June 13 when the number of new claims was 19,925.
The statistics from the past two weeks pale in comparison to those from early in the COVID-19 pandemic. New unemployment claims reached a record high at 116,141 during the week ending April 4.
The total number of new claims since March 15 is 666,055, and the number of continued claims is 262,224.
A total of 282,770 unemployment claims have been paid $259 million by the federal government to Tennessee residents.
