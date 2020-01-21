Alcoa City Schools students in grades six through 12 caught vaping or with vaping products face new discipline rules starting today, Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Alcoa Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, unanimously passed the second reading of a new anti-vaping/e-cigarettes policy with minor revisions from last moth’s first reading.
The rules barring vaping products and paraphernalia apply not only to campus but anywhere under school jurisdiction, including buses and school-sponsored events.
For a first offense students face a three-day suspension and 10 hours of school service, such as helping the custodial staff. Students may receive a citation, since vaping products now are illegal for anyone younger than 21, and they may be subject to drug testing with the first offense.
Citations will be issued and drug testing will be mandatory starting with a student’s second violation of the policy.
With the second offense a student faces a five-day suspension and must complete an online cessation program within 15 days or face an additional five-day suspension.
Keri Prigmore, ACS director of attendance and coordinated school health, told the board during a work session last week she designed the cessation program to educate students about the health risks, which many don’t realize.
The cessation program is to be completed at home, after school hours.
“We want the parent to sit down and work with them,” Director Brian Bell said. “Now we can’t mandate that in any way ... but that’s our preference.”
The third offense means a 45-day suspension. If there is room at the district’s alternative program, the Pershing Academy of Learning, a student will serve any suspension time there.
“I guarantee we will have to do this at least one time, get to the third stage,” Bell told the board during last week’s work session.
Vaping while at PAL will mean a full academic year suspension from all Alcoa schools and activities. Had the policy been in effect, Bell said last week, one student already would have faced that 180-day suspension.
A vaping device with THC or any other illegal drug triggers the schools’ zero-tolerance policy, a 180-day suspension.
Albert Davis Drive
In other action this week the Alcoa school board unanimously approved naming the access road around Alcoa High School “Albert Davis Drive.”
Board member Steve Marsh recommended the honor for Davis, a 1967 graduate of Alcoa High School who has been inducted into both the Blount County and Knoxville Sports Halls of Fame.
The All-American football star also was the first African American to participate in integrated sports in Blount County.
He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1971 and in the World Football League in 1974-75. Davis currently lives in Alcoa, according to board members.
The school board also updated its testing policy to comply with state regulations, requiring a career aptitude test in seventh grade instead of eighth.
