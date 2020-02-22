A $16.5 million workforce development center scheduled to open in Friendsville in fall 2021 is the most visible result of ongoing collaboration among Blount County’s educators and employers.
For about five years the Blount Partnership has brought them together through a series of committees to ensure that schools are preparing students for the workplace, high school programs are aligned with postsecondary opportunities and employers know what is being taught in the classroom.
“They were kind of going in different directions. We finally got them working together,” said Jeff Muir, director of communications for the Blount Partnership, citing a push from past Chair Dave Bennett of Cherokee Millwright to make that happen. “We’re finally seeing the fruits of that.”
The collaboration has benefitted all the participants.
“It’s really important that we listen to the employers in (Blount) county because we have so many students that come from that area to the main campus in Knoxville,” said Kelli Chaney, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology there.
“One of the things we need employers to do is help us stay ahead,” said Teri Brahams, executive director of economic and workforce development for Pellissippi State Community College. Educators must plan for changes in workforce demands to have programs in place and graduates ready as jobs open.
“It’s a timesaver for our employers having the three school districts work together,” said Alisa Teffeteller, director of career and technical education for Blount County Schools. “It’s also allowed our three districts to learn from one another.”
“We’re trying to address all of our common needs, to keep our workforce here and to grow our own,” she said.
One center
The workforce development center idea evolved as the various partners discussed the investment needed to ensure training is available for rapidly changing industries, which includes working with tools and systems students eventually will see in the workplace.
“Everybody bought into the idea that it would make sense to do something together,” rather than duplicating efforts in the four public high schools, Brahams said..
“I have been adamant about making sure the design will allow us the greatest flexibility that we can have,” she said, so the programs can evolve in line with workforce demands.
The building is expected to house a Smart Factory MegaLab to train workers for “Industry 4.0,” considered the fourth industrial revolution as physical and cyber components work together for highly efficient systems.
It will give Pellissippi State more room for classes in computer information technology as well as electrical and mechanical engineering technology. A Culinary Institute at the center will allow Blount County students to complete that full program on the campus, instead of traveling to Knoxville.
The center also marks the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s first programs in the county, with classes such as industrial electrical maintenance, welding, machine tool technology and pipe fitting.
TCAT already is offering day and night classes for welders in Knoxville, as well as a program in Anderson County, but it still has a waiting list of 120 students to enter the program.
Plus Pellissippi will have more space for business and community services, such as customized training existing employees in areas such as supervisory leadership and project management.
“Lifelong learning is the key to success now,” Brahams said. “We have to be willing to think that we should be continuously learning and improving our skill sets.”
Preparing the pipeline
Well before students step on campus, even as high schoolers earning college credit before graduation, they need to be ready. That includes understanding opportunities and having coursework aligned with college and career expectations.
Employers have hosted teachers in the workplace for weeklong externships so they know the opportunities and real-world demands. Educators are incorporating classroom projects that reflect real work demands, including the need for students to communicate well, work in teams and show leadership.
In the past year the Blount Partnership has expanded its efforts, taking middle and high school counselors to manufacturing and construction worksites to learn about the opportunities, “to help them help their kids when they’re deciding on their pathways, to make sure they’re setting themselves up for a career they’re actually going to get a job in,” said Jessica Belitz, director of events and partnership programs.
“Students in middle school do not understand that the trades are not a dirty job anymore,” Chaney said. “The trades are highly skilled individuals who make a lot of money.”
Pellissippi State has hosted middle school students for career exploration days on its campus to see possibilities in fields such as electrical and mechanical engineering, and its summer Young Manufacturers Academy takes juniors and seniors to manufacturing sites and then offers related lessons on campus.
TCAT is showcasing opportunities through Remake Learning Days in May. (Check https://remakelearningdays.org/knoxville/ this spring as events are added.)
All eighth grade students in Blount County — more than 1,500 — are invited to an annual career fair where employers give them an idea of the careers available before they begin registering for classes aligned with a program of study in high school.
Cradle to career
“There are a lot of different ways that you can have a successful future, and it’s not necessarily a four year degree,” Belitz noted. A high school student might start with an industry certification and land a job right out of high school, then go on to an associate’s degree and build on that.
“We’re looking at stackable credentials in the future, where you can just continue to grow on it, continue to learn and continue to upgrade your skills,” she said.
But Belitz also noted, “Starting at birth, you’re developing as the future workforce.”
“There’s research that shows if you are not kindergarten ready, there’s a high likelihood that you’re not going to be reading on a third grade level, and if you’re not reading on a third grade level, in eight grade you’re not going to be on grade level for math and English, and then you’re not going to be graduating on time or moving on to postsecondary.”
“Once they get off track it’s a lot harder to intervene and go in and put them back on track,” she said.
“We’re going to form a task for this year to really look at that data and see where we can make a difference,” starting at the preschool and elementary level to support education, Belitz said.
‘Job essential’ skills
Educators also are working on what used to be called “soft skills” and now business deems “job essential skills” — how to act and dress in a professional environment, time management, teamwork and leadership. They want workers who know how to shake hands, look someone in the eye, and communicate clearly, representing the business well in person, on the phone and by email.
The Blount Partnership also has worked with the Blount County Public Library, which now offers sessions in those skills to employers, the community and schools. (Sign up at http://bit.ly/BCSoft)
On the job
Bryan Daniels, CEO of the Blount Partnership, said historically companies came to the South, including this area, because they wanted to hire farmers and their kids, people with a strong work ethic.
“We have to make sure our kids are working somehow,” he said. “The best asset a kid can have in getting a career job is getting work experience in some other environment … If they can come in with that, they already have a leg up.”
“You can’t overestimate the value of a co-op, internship or apprenticeship,” he said.
Blount’s public schools and employers have collaborated for several years to offer students work-based learning opportunities. This year a new single pipeline is available through the Tennessee Valley Youth Apprenticeships, which will offer students opportunities in manufacturing, construction, information technology, health science and culinary arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.