An out-of-state company has closed on a deal that saw it purchase four office buildings in Louisville for $31 million, an “unprecedented” deal coordinated by Knoxville brokers.
Avison Young real estate brokers announced in a release they’ve closed a deal between Alcoa-based Stock Creek Properties — the former property owners — and Aurora Properties out of New York.
The company bought two office campuses with buildings at 1965 and 1967 Hawks Landing Lane and 3225 and 3231 North Star Circle, all in Louisville.
The Hawks Landing property currently houses Accenture and the North Star Circle property is home to TeamHealth Base Pointe. They were built in phases from 2000-2015.
Avison Young Principal John Adams said in a recent phone interview the deal was one of the most significant in the company’s recent history.
“It’s pretty unprecedented,” he said. “We’ve been involved in some pretty large sales but I think by dollar value, this may be one of the biggest ones.”
He said brokers have been working on these sites for about four years and are pleased the sale was able to go through, especially given COVID-19’s slowing effect on the economy.
Adams said the the current occupants at both sites will stay. That’s why Aurora was eager to close the deal in the first place, he added.
“That’s the reason the owner bought it, because there’s a long-term lease in place,” he explained. “He liked the stability of TeamHealth and Accenture. He basically bought it because of the income coming in on those buildings.”
Despite the pandemic, Adams added, real estate markets are still moving. Additionally, Stock Creek Properties “got the number it needed” and will be able to pay off some debt.
Avison Young represents a total a more than 1.85 million square feet of office space in Knoxville alone, according to its release, but is also working with multiple properties in Blount County.
Brokers at the company have recently initiated a relationship with the city of Maryville as well, marketing empty land off the Robert C. Jackson extension, valued at more than $200 million.
Land for sale along Pellissippi Parkway, Alcoa Highway and other areas between Knoxville and Blount’s urban areas is often marketed for its mid-point proximity to McGhee Tyson Airport, Knoxville and Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
