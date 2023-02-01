A New York man pleaded guilty to scamming an elderly Maryville woman out of $15,000 in Blount County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 1. Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 23, received an eight-year sentence from Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington for financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person.
Wright was originally arrested in June 2021 after an 82-year-old Maryville woman reported that she had been contacted by someone who told her that her grandson was in jail and needed money to pay his bonds. The woman said she gave Wright the money before she realized what had happened and contacted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said at the time that they had received multiple complaints about similar situations.
Wright was later arrested by Loudon County Sheriff’s deputies and is still pending a case in that county. A Blount County grand jury indicted him in August on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, theft of property and two counts of failure to appear.
Wright appeared before Judge Harrington via video. His other pending charges in Blount County were dismissed. He will serve one year of his sentence in jail before spending the rest on supervised probation. Should he violate his probation, Judge Harrington said he will be required to serve at least 30% of his sentence before being eligible for parole again.
Wright will also be required to make monetary restitution to his victim, and will be added to the Tennessee Department of Health Abuse Registry.
