Katie Pruitt has proven that despite the odds, overnight success is a reality. Even before she had a record to share, she garnered critical acclaim. The first indication of that instant acclaim came when she was accorded the prestigious Buddy Holly Prize from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and later offered her first record deal. When her initial EP, OurVinyl Live Session, was released in March 2018, the accolades continued. She was named by Rolling Stone as one of “10 new country artists you need to know” and by NPR as one of 20 artists that requires watching. The latter described Pruitt as someone who “possesses a soaring, nuanced and expressive voice, and writes with devastating honesty.”
With her signing to Rounder Records and the release of her debut album, aptly dubbed Expectations, in February 2020, the honors continued to roll in. She was nominated as an “Emerging Act of the Year” at the 2020 Americana Music Honors & Awards, no small honor for an artist with a single, newly-released album to her credit. She also appeared at the Newport Folk Festival the following year.
“I definitely wasn’t prepared,” Pruitt said when asked what it was like to receive such immediate recognition. “It’s funny, because a lot of it came during the pandemic, during a time where I couldn’t get out and play live in front of people, or really get that feedback in person. So it was great, but it was bittersweet. I was getting these kinds of congrats — ‘you made a great record,’ and getting great write-ups in Rolling Stone, and it was insanely encouraging. But at the same time, the world was dealing with this giant shock of the pandemic, and wondering what the future was gonna look like. So to be honest, it brought a lot of mixed emotions. I wish I could say it was a time that allowed for some celebration, but it was really hard to celebrate. But yeah, of course, when I look back on it now, it’s like, wow, it was really special that it happened with the first record.”
That said, Pruitt also established herself as an artist that believes in speaking her mind. Raised in a strict Catholic family living in the Atlanta suburbs, she’s shown no hesitation when it comes to dealing with complex coming-of-age issues involving mental health, navigating toxic relationships, and a relationship to religion. She describes the tension between coming out as a lesbian and growing up in a conservative household while attending Catholic school as the catalyst for her music, which she uses as a platform to speak openly and honestly about issues faced by LGBTQ youth. Her goal, she’s said, is to help young people who struggle with sexuality find the solace and strength needed when it comes to staying true to their own identity.
“Sometimes it can feel kind of scary to hear yourself say some of the things that fall out when you’re writing,” Pruitt said. “But I think the vulnerability is what draws people in. As humans,, the things we feel and think aren’t all that different, so I think whenever I’m tapping into those things and saying those things out loud — the admission of that vulnerability — somebody else in the world is likely bound to be feeling that same thing. So that’s what I’m actually chasing. When you say things that make you vulnerable, and they’re hard to say and hard to face within yourself or in your life, it kind of takes the weight off, at least for me.”
As a result, intentionally or not, Pruitt seems to have become a spokesperson for all those who are struggling with finding acceptance in a world where acceptance often isn’t a given.
“I’m one of them,” she said. “I feel like, up until recently, our society hasn’t really celebrated queerness. And I’m so happy we’re at that place. I feel like the trans community is fighting a similar battle to what queer people were fighting maybe 10 years ago. There’s still a lot to say and a lot to talk about around gender and sexuality — how our society thinks about that and how we need to create a safe space for people to be who they are. Every human wants to feel like they fit in anywhere. And that’s kind of the concept of what I’m talking about.”
Nevertheless, Pruitt dismisses the idea that she’s a role model as far as any actual community is concerned. “There are people that I put on a pedestal,” she said. “Brandi Carlisle, the Indigo Girls and people that have made that statement before me. Plus, there have been records that have come out since mine, by younger artists that have inspired me. It just keeps going. There’s not a hierarchy per se. Every artist has the same process. If you make art, you put it out there.”
Regardless, Pruitt said that she appreciates the fact that the statement can be made and that she and other artists can finally feel represented.
“Maybe we didn’t get invited to the table,” she said. “But we’re gonna make our own table. Each time somebody talks about the queer experience, or puts it in a movie, it’s like a snowball effect. It just gets bigger and bigger, because you’re creating that space in society for the conversation, and for people to express themselves. Brandi, being who she is, and the Indigo Girls, being who they are, gave me permission to say what I said. I don’t think I would have felt comfortable or safe or secure enough to be that honest without them doing what they did first. So maybe I’ll do that same thing for someone else. If you feel the same, I got your back.”
